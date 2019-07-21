Find out how to become your own strong, healthy women

"I AM” are two powerful words especially when combined with the words "a strong healthy woman”.

Local naturopath Deb Roberson and personal trainer Deb Taylor live and breathe that idea of being the best possible version of yourself.

They think they have found the magic formula to look great and feel fantastic and have combined their years of experience to create the Strong Vital Women six week transformation program.

"Our health is our most valuable asset,” Ms Roberson said.

"It has been proven that by maintaining a healthy weight you reduce the risk of chronic disease,”

"Within our six week program, you will learn a simple, yet highly effective way to shed unwanted kilos and maintain a healthy weight for life.”

Knowing at some point in life everyone needs a kickstart or a helping hand to get back on track, the women are there to inspire you to get started.

Throughout the six weeks, motivation kicks in and good habits are created and maintained.

"We cannot change our chronological age, but biologically there is no reason why we can't reduce it by 10 years or more,” Ms Taylor said.

"An easy five-step plan includes one key element that is vital. We need to lift weights.”

"Research has proven that the two main reasons for ageing and degeneration are loss of muscle and loss of strength.”

For more information about the six-week transformation call 0412305240.