Ebony Rich, 18, spent Christmas Day in hospital after she was run off the road by an alleged stolen car at Elimbah yesterday, causing her car to flip and crash into a ditch. Photos: Contributed
Crime

‘Find this scum’: P-plater run off road by stolen car

Ashley Carter
26th Dec 2019 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM
A YOUNG woman is lucky to be alive after she was "run off the road" on Christmas morning by an alleged stolen car.

Ebony Rich, 18, was driving from Beerburrum to Elimbah yesterday about 9.20am when a maroon Subaru Impreza came hooning behind her along Beerburrum Rd.

The car ran into Ms Rich's Suzuki Swift, causing her to flip multiple times, crash into a tree and land in a ditch.

Ebony Rich was run off the road yesterday by an alleged stolen car on Beerburrum Rd. Photo: Contributed
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a driver who witnessed the crash stopped and cut Ms Rich from the wreckage before carrying her to safety.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, which had false registration plates, fled the scene.

Ms Rich is still at Sunshine Coast University Hospital after she suffered cuts to her head and bruising from her seatbelt in the crash.

She wrote on social media that her "life flashed before her eyes" during the crash.

"I am beyond grateful for the amazing and thoughtful humans that saved my life today," she wrote.

"It goes to show that you may be the safest driver on the road, but that doesn't mean everyone else will be."

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the Subaru Impreza driving in the area to contact police. Photo: Contributed
A police spokeswoman said police had not found the other driver or the car, which was believed to have been stolen.

She said Ms Rich was lucky to be alive after the "pretty nasty" crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who saw a maroon Subaru Impreza driving dangerously in the area is being urged to contact police.

Quote this number: QP1902564442

