Find your inner Aladdin Jr genie

MAGICAL SCORE: Eline van Bruggen, Tom Reid and Katie Grandison (playing Kassim, Babkak and Omar respectively) star in the hit Disney movie musical Aladdin Jr for the school holidays.

SUNSHINE Coast Youth Theatre brings the smash hit Disney movie musical Aladdin Jr to life on stage at The J Noosa these holidays.

The cast of 48 young performers, all aged between 7-18 years, will present this family favourite with a youthful, vibrant energy.

Aladdin was first released as a Disney animated feature in 1992, and became a memorable smash hit with a magical score by Alan Menken and an iconic vocal performance by the late Robin Williams.

It was then adapted to the stage, opening on Broadway in 2014, before being re-imagined in a live action feature opening last month.

Now it's Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre's turn to bring the magic to life.

"I grew up watching the original Disney cartoon,” director Madison Thew-Keyworth said.

"I used to sing Friend Like Me at the top of my lungs and then pretend I was flying around the lounge room on a magic carpet.

"To get to work on this show now is a wish come true.”

Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre is the longest running theatre school in Noosa, running weekly classes as well as summer and winter camps each year.

Aladdin Jr will be their 18th camp - having previously staged shows such as Singin' in the Rain Jr, Shrek Jr and High School Musical Jr to name a few.

Like all Disney shows, Aladdin Jr is incredibly family-friendly and makes for the perfect school holiday activity.

This 90-minute version is just the right length for kids, and the show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage the young and old alike.

Aladdin Jr will have two performances (2pm, 7pm) on Saturday, July 6 at The J Noosa. Tickets are on sale through www.thej.com.au, over the phone on 53296560 or in person at the Noosa Drive box office.