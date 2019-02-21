Menu
SOUNDING GOOD: Two St Andrew's students find last year Music Immersion perfromance a real blast.
Finding a learning rhythm of note at Peregian Springs

20th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

ST Andrew's Anglican College Year 4 students received the instrument that they will be learning as part of the Year 4 and 5 Music Immersion Program.

The excitement in the Peregian Springs-based school room at the time of the 'big reveal' was palpable; there were cheers, gasps, and 'fist-pumps' from many as they partnered with their 'new friend' - their very own instrument.

As Year 4 students started their journey of learning last Friday, they were reminded they need nurturing from the school and their families to continue to grow with their music.

And that also means some regular practice sessions at home.

Parents have been advised to schedule several short playing periods each week, encourage performances for friends and family and pack the instrument and case the night before rehearsals or lessons in readiness. What awaits in the weeks ahead for those diligent instrumentalists are the many musical, cognitive, physical, social and emotional benefits brought about through engagement with music.

The school said this learning challenge engenders resilience and "for giving things a good go” and being tenacious in achieving those little musical milestones.

