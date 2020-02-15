Finding a sense of belonging in Harmony

FITTING in at Tewantin State School is often about encouraging the students to take a world perspective.

And nothing immerses the classes from the Preppies up to Year 6 more than coming together of Harmony Day.

Tewantin is now launching into its March 20 celebrations to the theme of We Belong and principal Rob Jennings can’t wait until the schools shares its gift of inclusion.

“Our Harmony Day concert spectacular is in its third year, and now a major school and community event,” he said. “The day celebrates diversity, inclusion, peace and community harmony.”

Mr Jennings said over the years the amazing performers have included Scottish bag pipers, Bollywood dancers, Thai dancing, Gubbi Gubbi mob, Polynesian Hula, school creation story puppets Malo the Octopus and Dhaggan the Rainbow Serpent.

The Pantastic Steel Band has brought the house down while the staff Allstar Band has featured Mr Jennings and legendary, now retired music teacher John Beaufoy, local artist Jeff Leonard and a host of active teaching staff.

“We also welcome back Tewantin State School regular, Andrea Kirwin, who has performed at every event,” Mr Jennings said.

Deputy principal Rick Cass said the school has always gone out of its way to perform at major Noosa cultural events like Booin Gari, which celebrates indigenous culture.

Mr Cass said Tewantin kids have lead the opening parade as well as taken part in dancing and performing as well.

“Last year they did a Kabi Kabi dance, Weeyal – the Dance of the Black Cockatoo, with (local custodian) Lyndon Davies playing the didge and singing,” he said.

“We also featured at the Noosa Council’s Reconciliation Week at the Noosa Library, with our Year 1s singing We Are Australian in Kabi Kabi language.

“Of course, each year we have the community’s major NAIDOC week celebration here at school, with a host of indigenous performers coming each year,” he said.

This has featured the Drums of Mer, Keriba Mabaigal and the Gubbi Mob with plenty of acts from Tewantin State School kids as well.

The Noosa community is welcome to attend the Harmony Day concert for a gold coin donation starting from 1pm on Friday, March 20.