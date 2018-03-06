Finding new groove in Junction alley

LANEWAY APPEAL: The CLO team of (front to back) Laura Wright, Chloe Tozer, Trudy Tozer and Donna Schofield with BMW's new dream machine.

A NOOSA Junction alleyway is about the hippest space around in the eyes of a retailer of one extra-special driving force.

Coastline BMW has chosen the Junction's

"Lane of Art” to launch

the BMW X2 thanks to its "iconic” feel and the view that there is "nothing else like it on the Coast”.

Last April Joel Birch, street artist and vocalist

in heavy metal band

The Amity Affliction, collaborated with artist Chloe Tozer, of CLO studios, and the Noosa Junction Association, to transform what used to be regarded as ugly urban space into a work of art.

Since then, the pastel shades of CLO's Laneway have been home to laneway parties, pop-up events and become a sought-after backdrop for almost daily photo shoots.

This was taken to a whole new level with the arrival of the X2, billed as the "new kid on the block”, welcomed by Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer as evidence of Noosa Junction's "street cred”.

Mr Tozer said Noosa Junction's growing fusion of art, music and local village flavour had grown beyond expectation over the past 12 months.

"The CLO Laneway has inspired the Junction's 'Lanes of Art' concept, already breathing life into another nearby site, Cactus Lane, with more lanes to come,” he said.

"Joel, a supporter of the Junction community and renowned for his street murals, will be working with other local and emerging artists and mentoring young artists on future works.

"The project will also be a collaboration with the creative team at J2, who are transforming 'boring walls', bringing more colour to the precinct.”

Ms Tozer added: "This unique Junction space ... caught the eye of Coastline BMW as the perfect site to unveil the X2 - noted for its interior design attention to detail and a bespoke blend of eclectic style. The Laneway provides a space for Junction businesses to work together and provides inspiring spaces for artists and our community.”