Finding sites for too-hard sports

HARD CHOICES: Finding the right home for noisy sports can be tough. Contributed

NOOSA is not being considered for any of the regional difficult-to-locate sports like motocross and model aircraft flying.

A new plan Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Gympie Councils have drafted to ensure the regions are better catered for is open for public comment.

The draft Regional Facilities Plan considers the needs of aviation sports, motorcycling sports, competitive powered water sports and shooting.

"These are sports with requirements that are often harder to accommodate than those of other sports, such as access to large land areas or sites where they can make noise without adversely impacting residents,” council community development officer Mark Borgert said.

"There are no new proposed developments for the Noosa Shire Council area in the draft plan. However the regional facilities plan will not be achieved without the collaboration of the three councils in the study area.”

Mr Borgert said as people regularly travelled across the three shires to participate in their chosen sports, it made sense for the three councils to work together to avoid duplicating infrastructure and to ensure "we're making the most of the facilities already available across the region”.

"This plan will help to achieve that,” he said.

"It will also require the three councils to work with the State Government, community and private sector organisations to deliver facilities that meet the sports' specifications and relevant planning scheme requirements across the region.”

The Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing funded the plan's development by way of a $75,000 Sport and Recreation Planning Program grant.

"The three councils have also contributed financially ... Noosa's contribution was $6500,” Mr Borgert said.

He said the draft plan was prepared with input from community sport clubs and state associations. It included various recommendations to help clubs in the four sports across the wider region grow, as well as set short, medium and long-term council priorities.

Some recommendations include:

A regional facility to accommodate events within the aviation industry preferred for development at the Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club airfield

An upgrade of Coolum Pines Motocross facility, with further motorcycling trails to be developed on private land adjacent to Conondale Memorial Recreation Reserve

The potential use of an old quarry to create a new water sports lake for the region

Development of a new shooting facility big enough to house all of the existing Gympie-based clubs.

Noosa residents have until today to make submissions online at yoursay.noosa. qld.gov.au.