Fine dining right at home on the Coast

Ordering Alan Dawes as a home chef is proving popular on the Coast.

One of the Sunshine Coast’s hottest new fine dining experiences could well be closer to home than most locals think.

Private chef Alan Dawes will bring the Sunshine Coast’s premium produce into your kitchen for an unforgettable six-course degustation serving.

He’ll do the dishes too.

The Birmingham boy, who started cooking in England as a 16-year-old trainee, has been building his career towards the paddock to home plate service.

Alan Dawes has plenty to offer in the way of fine dining in your home.

Mr Dawes worked in French Michelin star restaurants as well as some award-winning eateries in the United Kingdom including a stint under chef Marco Pierre White, the first British chef to be awarded three stars.

Now based out of Sippy Downs, Mr Dawes moved to Australia when he was 24 and fell in love with Australia’s extensive food choices.

His Aussie initiation was helping the kitchen team at Grandchester’s Homage restaurant earn its first Australian Good Food Guide chef’s hat.

He has also developed a keen interest in plant-based food.

“That was very good for my career because I learned vegan food which is everywhere at the moment,” Mr Dawes said.

“Covid decided to hit and then I decided I’m going to take that fine dining concept of degustation into to people’s homes.

“Then it just became this business where people were booking me all the time.

“I’ve done a lot of dinners in Noosa, I go to Brisbane … anywhere really if I am available,” he said.

Mr Dawes said his penchant was promoting the Sunshine Coast’s abundance of fresh ingredients to cook with.

His tasty message as he discusses each special menu is – “there is more to life than shopping at Coles and Woolies”.

“I couldn’t turn up to someone’s house and just cook anything,” he said.

“I go to the farmers before I get to their house and I put all the fresh produce on the benchtop … they can see all this fresh vegies, meat and fish.”

He then takes over the kitchen using his own equipment, including plates and crockery.

Sourcing Sunshine Coast fresh is part of this home chef's popular pitch.

“I basically bring the restaurant to them and then I cook a six-course degustation in front of them,” he said.

“They can all sit there with their wines and they can watch me prepare all this food.

“Then I clean down the whole kitchen like I wasn’t even there.”

He said the home visits were his future.

“There’s a lot of private chefs around but there’s no one doing what I’m doing that degustation experience,” he said.

“On the table when they sit down I basically give them a card of the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s got pictures of all the suppliers’ logos and on the back it’s got all the information about them.”.

Dinner guests can then order any of the fresh ingredients themselves.

“This is supporting the businesses on the Sunshine Coast, when I started at the end of July, I had five jobs booked,” he said.

“That grew to 15 in August and 22 in September and October 25.

“It’s just getting bigger and bigger, I’m taking bookings daily.”