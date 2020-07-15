FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

As of the end of May, 2020, there was $55,509,000 owed to SPER by people living on the Sunshine Coast.

Almost 30,000 Sunshine Coast residents owe more than $55 million in State Government debts, new data has revealed.

The State Penalties Enforcement Registry is the state government agency tasked with collecting fines imposed by the courts, state government, local governments and other agencies such as toll companies.

Common fines referred to SPER include for speeding, tolls, court debts and parking and other driving offences.

It's just a slice of the $1.3 billion owed across the state.

See below for the Sunshine Coast's 11 suburbs with the highest SPER debt:

More than $785 million worth of fines were imposed by the state government, with $402 million coming from the courts.

SPER collected $251.5 million as at 31 May 2020 for the 2019-20 financial year.

The Queensland Treasury data shows 175,130 fines were issued to 29,028 Sunshine Coast residents.

Suburbs within the 4551 postcode including Caloundra, Pelican Waters, Baringa and Currimundi accounted for $9.265 million of the Sunshine Coast's debts - the highest in the region.

But it's much smaller than the fines racked up by residents living in the Brisbane postcode of 4207.

The Beenleigh and Logan Village postcode had the highest debts in the state of $28,676,000.