Fine touch to take on world with lots of local support

SUPPORT: Local touchfotball official Peter Feldman presents a cheque to Rachel and Ali to support their trip to the World Cup in Malaysia. Countributed

FROM playing local junior club touch football in primary school to representing Australia on the world stage, for Rachel Walsh and Ali Bakhach the days of playing in the U10s seems so long ago.

Having honed their skills with local clubs through their junior years, to representing the Sunshine Coast region at school and club level, and then Queensland at a national level, the two young locals recently returned home as world champions having represented their country at the 2018 Federation of International Touch Youth World Cup in Malaysia.

After attending the national selection trials in Sydney earlier in the year, Rachel from Marcoola and Ali from Sunrise Beach both received a call-up to don the green and gold at the international level.

Rachel (U20 Women) and Ali (U20 Mixed) joined the Australian squads and headed to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to pit their skills against the best in the world.

Going into the event, New Zealand had a hold on the Cup, so the challenge was there for the Australians to bring their A games, and that they did.

Nine countries attended the event including New Zealand, South Africa, United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, China, Hong Kong and Australia. Most teams played three games per day from August 8-11 in very hot and trying conditions, so it was an enormous achievement to bring the World Cup home to Australia.

Rachel and Ali received incredible support from the local touch football community with both Coolum and Noosa Touch Football clubs providing financial assistance to the players.

