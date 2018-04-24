Finella enjoying the rewards of hard work

Noosa swimmer Finella Gibbs-Beal with coach Graeme Brewer is in Sydney for the national championships.

Noosa swimmer Finella Gibbs-Beal with coach Graeme Brewer is in Sydney for the national championships. Contributed

NOOSA swimmer Finella Gibbs-Beal has no time to put her feet up after a strong performance at the Australian Lifesaving Championships.

The teenager arrived back from Perth last week before heading to Sydney on Thursday for the Australian Age Group Swimming Championships, which started Saturday.

Having represented Noosa Heads SLSC at The Aussies, Finella also swims for Noosa Swim Club under the guidance of coach Graeme Brewer.

She will compete in the 200m and 400m freestyle events in Sydney while clubmate Chloe Rowe- Hagans, 13, contested the 100m butterfly on Saturday.

At the just-completed Aussies Finella made the surf race final.

Last month she won gold in the surf swim event at the Queensland State Lifesaving Championships at Alexandra Headlands.

She also collected bronze in the ironwoman while her team won the gold for the Cameron relay where Finella did the swim.

At the Sunshine Coast Branch championships Finella claimed gold in the ironwoman and bronze for the surf swim race and took Cameron relay gold.

She also recently competed at the 2018 state school swimming competition where she finished in the top 10 in the 100, 200, 400 and 800m freestyle events.

Finella was named Wide Bay Freestyler of the Year at the Wide Bay Long Course Championships in March.

She trains six times a week in the pool and also participates in board paddling sessions when she can fit them in.