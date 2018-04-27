Finlay floors state titles for team berth

TOPS: Cooroy's Finlay Jones on his way to making the state selection with strong overall performances.

FINLAY Jones, from Cooroy Gymnastics Club, achieved one of his sporting goals this weekend, with selection into the Queensland State Gymnastics Team.

Finlay is a Year 11 student at Noosa District State High. He has been training at his local Cooroy Club for 10 years, which has become his second home.

Training for 20 hours a week with his coaches Jeff and Rico, he prepares to compete on all six men's apparatus in the level 7 division. Last weekend he competed at the Queensland Senior State Championships, which were held at the Chandler Centre in Brisbane.

The event included gymnasts from across Queensland vying for state titles and selection into the state team. Over the four days, the championships saw nearly 500 of the states best competitors showcasing their sporting prowess.

Men's gymnastics requires competitors to compete over the six apparatus on the first day for the prestigious all around award. The second day of competition is for individual apparatus awards where apparatus specialists do well in their pet events.

Working hard to maintain consistency throughout the first day of competition, Finlay achieved his highest ever result at a State Championship in the all around finishing third.

His consistent efforts on each apparatus were rewarded, where he achieved some personal best scores on rings and pommel.

The second day of competition on Saturday was a much tougher event, with gymnasts pulling all tricks out of the bag to win titles on their favourite apparatus. The apparatus finals see gymnasts attempting much bigger skills to add difficulty to their routines in an attempt to increase the apparatus score. Finlay competed on floor as his first apparatus, scoring 13.5 winning him the level 7 Open State Championship. In his second event pommel, he managed another podium finish even after hitting the pommel hard, placing third. In a consistent day of competition, Finlay achieved two other top 10 finishes on parallel bars and high bar.

Finlay is now focusing on the National Championships which will be held in Melbourne from May 21.