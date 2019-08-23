‘Fins still performing

U9 Noosa Fins V Grammer

GETTING near to the end of the season, three boys down and our Super Fins put in a huge effort this week. This year’s training is all coming together. Harrison worked super hard in defence — making good tackles and put lots of pressure on Grammar landing himself three tries.

Max had good commitment to his tackles and has some goods runs.

Only two weeks of the season to go.

Our Super Fin this week was Harrison Perkins

U15 Noosa Dolphins 28 V Caloundra 12

OUR first home game of the season was against a strong Caloundra pack.

This was a game of two halves! Our first half saw Caloundra push our side hard in defence. In fact a majority of the first half was spent tackling and chasing, a mighty effort to keep the score level at half time.

After a chat from the coaches at half time, the second half was a complete contrast. The boys responded right away, working hard to get the ball out to the backs, quick to our rucks, hard determined tackling, and great running through gaps with support. Some good team tries were scored, a great performance by the whole team!

Tries- Lachie Campbell Balkin (1), Darcy Carroll (1), James Gelling (1), Max Ruster (1).

Conversions- Jarrah Charlesworth (3), Jack Murray (1).