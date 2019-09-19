Fire ban extended as crews monitor blazes across Noosa

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach earlier this month. Photo Patrick Woods

THE region’s fire warning will remain high over the coming days but residents are warned we’re not out of the woods yet.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have extended an official fire ban throughout Noosa Shire and surrounding areas until October 4.

This restricts all open fires and all permits to light a fire have been cancelled. Residents are also asked to be vigilant when using power tools.

While the initial fire threats have eased thanks to easterly winds bringing moisture in from the ocean, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said a potential wind change will keep conditions “hazardous”.

“The fire rating danger is high today (Thursday), which is lower than the very high we have been seeing,” Mr Stoney said.

“The moisture is higher at the moment meaning we don't have those hot, dry conditions.”

However with winds possible to pick up over the coming days, Mr Stoney, there is a chance warnings will increase.

“The warning could push higher depending on the winds.”

There is some rain on the outlook, with a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday evening and a shower on Saturday morning, Mr Stoney said.

Despite the eased threat, fire crews will continue to monitor several hot spots around the Noosa Shire.

QFES crew are currently working to establish containment lines on a fire burning at Teewah Beach.

Aircraft will also be working in the area to assist ground crews, but no property is under threat at this time.

Residents around Noosa have been alerted to smoke in the area from this fire.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will continue to patrol and monitor the area around Woodland Dr, Peregian where the remains of recent firestorm smoulders within containment lines.

QPWS crews will also monitor a fire near Eenie Creek Rd, Links Dr and Noosa Springs Dr in Noosa Heads.

Residents in these areas may be affected by smoke and are advised to keep windows and doors closed and respiratory medication close.

For how to be fire-ready visit the Rural Fire Service Queensland website.