A fire ban for the North Coast region has been extended until January 27.
Fire ban extended as heightened conditions grip region

10th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
A LOCAL fire ban has been extended for the Sunshine Coast and Noosa as heightened fire conditions grip southeast Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extended the current ban to 7am on Monday, January 27 for residents in the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie, Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett and Fraser Coast local government areas.

Under a local fire ban, open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas are cancelled.

bushfires fire ban local fire ban queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

