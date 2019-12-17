Menu
A local fire ban for the Sunshine Coast and Noosa local government areas has been extended to New Year's Eve.
Fire ban extended as heightened conditions plague region

17th Dec 2019 1:03 PM

A LOCAL fire ban has been extended for Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie residents as heightened fire conditions plague southeast Queensland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents in the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie, Fraser Coast, South Burnett, Cherbourg, North Burnett and Bundaberg local government areas that the fire ban has been extended.

For residents in these areas, the ban will remain in place until New Year's Eve.

During a local fire ban, residents are not permitted to light fires in the declared fire ban areas and all permits to light fires issued in the areas are cancelled.

