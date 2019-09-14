Fire ban extended to Friday

FIREFIGHTERS are fed up with Sunshine Coast residents lighting backyard fires in defiance of the fire bans.

Last Friday Queensland Fire and Emergency Services extended a local fire ban for North Coast region residents.

The local fire ban will remain in place until the end of Friday, September 20, for residents in the Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Fraser Coast and north to Bundaberg local government areas.

Eight people late last week were caught lighting fires at home, despite conditions being rated by QFES as “perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly”.

Under a local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.