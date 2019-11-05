Fire ban falls on Noosa again

A fire ban is in place in Noosa until November 15.

NOOSA is once again under a fire ban from today due to a heightened fire risk.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban through to midnight Friday, November 15 for residents in the Sunshine Coast and Noosa Council areas.

North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Gympie, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg are also under the ban.

The ongoing heightened fire conditions and lack of widespread rain increases the risk of bushfires.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.