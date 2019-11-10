FIRE BAN: What you can and can’t do

Noosa and Sunshine Coast Council areas are under the State of Fire Emergency Declaration. Photo Lachie Millard

With Noosa and Sunshine Coast regions under the State of Fire Emergency Declaration there are several ways residents can minimise and avoid the possibility of fire igniting.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.”

QFES have released the facts of what who can and can’t do under the declaration is urging everyone be vigilant.

YOU CANNOT:

No hangis or pit ovens permitted.

No grinding/welding outdoors.

No Fireworks.

AVOID:

Avoid lawn mowing if your property is dry and highly vegetated until conditions have eased. A spark from a stone could start a fire.

YOU CAN:

Use gas barbecues with a hooded lid can be used if done so safely, in an appropriate area and only used for the purposes of cooking.

Use woodfires, smokers and pizza ovens can be used if they are completely enclosed and only used for the purposes of cooking.

Grinding/welding inside a building with a closed door and concrete floor. Look at your environment and check there’s no long grass or dry vegetation that may catch alight.

Use a powered portable pump – if it’s essential that you run a pump, make sure you clear around it and take precautions to ensure that the exhaust doesn’t spark a fire.

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

For more information visit: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/Pages/State-of-Fire-Emergency-Declared.aspx