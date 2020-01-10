Fire bans extended until January 27

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs. Similar conditons remain through Noosa and the Coast. Photo: John McCutcheon.

FIRE bans have been extended at Noosa and the Sunshine Coast council areas to at least January 27 as the big summer dry shows no sign of relenting.

Despite forecast Sunday storm rain, any likely good falls will be too little too late for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to ease the North Coast Region fire restrictions.

The previous fire ban was due to expire on Monday.

The local fire ban remain in place as the QFES said “heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly”.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Fires lit for the purpose of cooking are permitted under a local fire ban provided they are not left unattended, are within a properly constructed barbecue, smoker or oven and managed appropriately.

Fires lit for the purposes of providing warmth are permitted between the hours of 1800 hrs and 0600 hrs provided they are not left unattended, are within a properly constructed receptacle, are no larger than 1m x 1m x 0.5m, are used in a suburban back yard and are managed appropriately. This exemption does not apply to bonfires.

Fires lit for the purpose of disposing of the carcass of a beast are permitted provided a permit has been issued by the local fire warden.

Burning can be undertaken in line with the Notification for Sugar Cane Burning between the hours of 1800 and 0500.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.