Fire bans in Noosa parks and forests

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) has announced an immediate total fire ban in national parks, state forests and conservation parks in Noosa shire until further notice.

The ban covers camping and day-use areas, and includes islands.

The ban applies to all of south-east Queensland.

All open fires are prohibited. This includes camping fire rings and wood barbecues. Only fuel stoves may be used, with care.

All permits to light fires issued in the designated area are cancelled.

This ban aligns with QFES declared local fire bans.

QPWS is sending SMS messages to alert campers already on site. Rangers are visiting camp-grounds and erecting signs.

And for the safety of visitors, three long-distance walks - the Fraser Island, Sunshine Coast Hinterland and Conondale great walks - have been closed.

Rangers are contacting hikers already on those walks.

QPWS is aware the bans and closures will affect school holiday visitors; however, safety is the number one priority.

Always observe fire restrictions in parks and forests, and follow the directions of rangers and signage.

Report wildfires immediately to 000. Early reporting may avert a serious wildfire.

Visitors to Queensland national parks and State forests can keep up to date on conditions via park alerts at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/park-alerts/

Information about QPWS fire management is at www.npsr.qld.gov.au/managing/fire_management.html