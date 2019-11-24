Fire bans remain in place for now

Part of the Noosa Recovery Hub team ready to help local impacted by fire, but better be quick the doors of the Noosaville facility close Monday afternoon.

Part of the Noosa Recovery Hub team ready to help local impacted by fire, but better be quick the doors of the Noosaville facility close Monday afternoon.

DESPITE the State of Fire Emergency Declaration being revoked across Queensland, local fire bans are still in force in Noosa Shire.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are encouraging people “to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start”.

“This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur,” the QFES said.

Meanwhile, the Fire Recovery Hub at the Noosa Library in Noosaville is set to close its doors at 5pm on Monday.

This centre has been a one-stop shop for those impacted by the Noosa fires to seek hardship grants, receive counselling or obtain advice on preparing a fire evacuation plan for future events.

Noosa resident Wanda Jardine was one who has managed to make the most of the service.

“I dropped into the recovery centre at the Noosa Library earlier this week and found the volunteers were extremely helpful in taking time to answer and share their valuable information.

“I highly recommend getting one their prepared kits giving information on “Household, your Emergency Plan”, “Prepare, Act, Survive Bush Fire Safety” to name just a few of the brochures,” Ms Jardine said.

“I took ten of the kits and distributed them to friends who were evacuated and those that live in bushfire-prone areas.

“I was delighted that a school teacher friend was so impressed with the kits as one of the subjects she had to cover with her class was on bush fires.

“A big thank you again to all the wonderful volunteers giving up their valuable time so freely to helping others.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.