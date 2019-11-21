Fire bans to stay in place for now

THE heat is still on Noosa for all of us not to light fires.

As our community Christmas celebrations in Peregian, Tewantin and now Pomona all announce fireworks bans, the wisdom of their choice has been reinforced once more by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services keeping the Noosa fire ban in place.

The QFES at 5:36am today said local fire bans still apply across large parts of the state after the State of Fire and Emergency was partially lifted.

In our region following local government areas have reverted to a local fire ban:

• Noosa Shire

• Sunshine Coast Regional

• Gympie Regional

• Fraser Coast Regional

All open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire issued in the area are cancelled.

For more information on local fire bans head to the Rural Fire Service website: https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/Using_Fire_Outdoors/Pages/Fire-Bans-and-Restrictions.aspx.

Noosa can expect maximums of 27C for the next few days according to the latest BoM forecast.

Today will be partly cloudy with zero chance of rian, with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.