Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport — near fuel storage depots. Fire crews have rushed to the scene.
Travel

Fire breaks out near major airport

by Ben Graham
21st Jan 2020 7:05 PM

A large fire has broken out near the Qantas terminal at Sydney Airport.

Authorities were called to a factory that had caught fire on Coward Street in Mascot at about 7pm.

Airport fire crews were called to fuel storage depots next to the tarmac after 7pm today after a factory on Coward Street in Mascot went up in flames.

Authorities have more than 18 crews on the ground made up of 70 fire fighters rushing to put out the blaze at the two storey warehouse.

It's believed the fire started on the ground floor of the factory.

People on social media say they can see smoke from the fire from as far away as Cremorne Point on the city's north shore.

 

 

 

News.com.au has contacted the airport for comment.

More to come

 

fire qantas sydney airport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STORM INCOMING: Large hail, damaging winds to hit Coast

        premium_icon STORM INCOMING: Large hail, damaging winds to hit Coast

        Weather Take cover! Forecasters severe storms and large hail are on the way.

        From tomato farm to the air: How this tank is fighting fires

        premium_icon From tomato farm to the air: How this tank is fighting fires

        News A ‘proud’ local business helping in the bushfire fight in Noosa, Australia and the...

        Builder collapse leaves shocking level of unpaid creditors

        premium_icon Builder collapse leaves shocking level of unpaid creditors

        Business Ri-Con owes a staggering number of creditors more than $3 million.

        What now for Sunrise Beach sinkhole?

        premium_icon What now for Sunrise Beach sinkhole?

        News ‘The road will be closed for at least a week and we request that people to stay...