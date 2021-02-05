Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural fire crews are mopping up a fire at Sunshien Acres. Photo: Alistair Brightman /File
Rural fire crews are mopping up a fire at Sunshien Acres. Photo: Alistair Brightman /File
News

Fire contained but weather conditions could ignite more

Stuart Fast
5th Feb 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bush fire which partially cut off Maryborough and Hervey Bay yesterday has been contained by fire crews.

QFES Area Commander for Maryborough Command, Mark Long said, as of 10:30am, the Sunshine Acres fire was being patrolled and mopped up.

"Yesterday afternoon it was pretty windy there and hot conditions as well. There was a lot of fuel around the area, when the fire started the weather conditions made it pretty hard for crews to get in and put the fire out."

"The wind was the biggest contributing factor.

"The fire is still under investigation by police and QFES … it was small when it first reported, I'm sure QFES and police investigators will look into that once it's extinguished.

Mr Long said the region could expect more grass fires to ignite this month, due to the weather conditions and lack of rainfall on the Fraser Coast.

"Until we get some really good rain, the conditions are still going to be very hot and potential large grass and bush fires will occur."

"What's been highlighted in this area where the fire has been is land holders have done a lot of work with regards to fire breaks and perimeters clear so our crews can get in.

"We encourage landholders to have a fire plan in place for their family, communicate with their local rural brigade and adhere to messages from authorities.

"Be vigilant if you see smoke or fire, please report it or call triple-0. The sooner it's reported, the sooner we can get crews on scene and extinguish it … it's better to be safe than sorry."

fcfires fcnews fcpolice fcqfes fcrural
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddlers say ‘home pond’ advantage will be key

        Premium Content Paddlers say ‘home pond’ advantage will be key

        Water Sports Kayaker Alyce Wood says Coast waters will play a “hugely important” role in the build up for Tokyo as the best in the country converge for a return to racing.

        Editor’s note: Why news is never free

        Editor’s note: Why news is never free

        Opinion If you are not paying for the product, you are the product – it’s a statement that...

        Ratepayers keen to help frame Noosa budget

        Premium Content Ratepayers keen to help frame Noosa budget

        Council News Residents asked to prioritise a range of budget options

        Coast clinic chief promises Covid jab for all comers

        Premium Content Coast clinic chief promises Covid jab for all comers

        News A doctor is adamant that its vaccination clinics will be open to all