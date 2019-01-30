Menu
Login
FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley.
FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley. Bev Lacey
News

UPDATE: Fire crews rush to reports of hay truck fire

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Jan 2019 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:48 PM

UPDATE 2PM: Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a hay fire in the Lockyer Valley. 

The crews responded after reports of a hay truck on fire on Mulgowie Road, near Cedar Gully Lane, in Mulgowie. 

Crews arrived and quickly brought the situation under control, and are working to completely extinguish the fire. 

A excavator has been called in to help remove the hay. 

Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene, however no patients were reported. 

EARLIER: A hay truck is reportedly on fire in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed crews are en route to reports of a hay truck fire on Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were on scene, and no patients had been reported as of 1.08pm.

More to come.

editors picks fire hay truck lockyer valley mulgowie queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Kyalani finds easy beat in Noosaville

    Kyalani finds easy beat in Noosaville

    News Music@Noosa running a host of instrument learning classes

    • 30th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    Racking up the hits at the Imperial's Bunker

    Racking up the hits at the Imperial's Bunker

    News Mason Rack Band at Imperial

    Cooroy planning future's big stakes

    Cooroy planning future's big stakes

    News Meeting will give TMR response

    Local landscapes meet Italian cuisine

    Local landscapes meet Italian cuisine

    News Colourful Noosa-inspired paintings now hang in Cinque Terre