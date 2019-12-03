Fire danger to ramp up by weekend

FIRE conditions are expected to ease in Queensland briefly before severe danger ratings return on Thursday.

Severe weather warnings were issued for the Southeast Coast, Darling Downs, Wide Bay and Burnett, Capricornia and Central Highlands districts on Monday.

Warning levels have now dropped to very high.

Brisbane Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore said a cooler change was moving up the Queensland coast today.

"There has been a drop in westerly winds and moisture is being introduced into the air up the coast with southerly winds," Mr Narramore said.

Fine and sunny conditions are predicted for most of the state today, with temperatures increasing up to 40 degrees as the week progresses.

The Darling Downs and the Granite Belt will see conditions return to severe on Thursday and the Southeast Coast on Friday.

"Later in the week there will be a temperature and wind increase, but it won't be as bad as Monday was," Mr Narramore said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services currently have five regions on advice bushfire warning levels across the state, including Colosseum, Woodgate, Ravensbourne, Maroon, Narangba.

A Narangba fire that broke out yesterday afternoon has now been contained with crews remaining on scene overnight, a QFES spokeswoman said.