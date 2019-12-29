Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight.
Fire destroyed a St George home overnight. QFES
News

Fire destroys southwest Queensland home over night

Michael Nolan
by
29th Dec 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE destroyed a home in St George's main street overnight. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the blaze at 8.30pm after a member of the public reported fire spilling from a roof-top air conditioning unit. 

They arrived to find the home in flames.

The crews worked until midnight but were unable to save the home. 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat a woman in her 40s for smoke inhalation.

They transported her to the St George Hospital in a stable condition. 

Fire investigators will return to the scene - at the corner of Victoria and Church Sts - this morning to determine a cause. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was treated as non-suspicious. 

fire house fire queensland fire and emergency services st george
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Riot breaks out at house party

    Riot breaks out at house party
    • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council capital spend is finally on the money

        premium_icon Council capital spend is finally on the money

        News Noosa Council financial report points to a strong performance.

        What to do in Noosa on New Year’s Eve

        premium_icon What to do in Noosa on New Year’s Eve

        News Looking for something to do to ring in the start of a new year, and decade? Check...

        Beach blitz finds drink, drug drivers and speeding

        premium_icon Beach blitz finds drink, drug drivers and speeding

        Crime Police say the behaviour of drivers heading to one of the Coast’s prime tourism hot...

        Noosa’s trailblazers in new hi-tech sport

        premium_icon Noosa’s trailblazers in new hi-tech sport

        News ‘To our knowledge, it is the first of its kind in Australia.’