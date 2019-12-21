Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
UNDER THREAT: Experts are concerned nesting and feeding trees may have been destroyed in this year;'s fires around Peregian, causing problem for the threatened glossy black cockatoos. Photo: Andrew Peacock
UNDER THREAT: Experts are concerned nesting and feeding trees may have been destroyed in this year;'s fires around Peregian, causing problem for the threatened glossy black cockatoos. Photo: Andrew Peacock
Environment

Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

Caitlin Zerafa
21st Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA’S threatened glossy black cockatoo flock has potentially been impacted by the fire that burnt through bushland in Peregian Springs, Lake Weyba and Doonan this week.

Areas around Lake Weyba are known to be nesting habitats for the birds and experts are concerned habitat destruction will cause problem on already low breeding numbers.

Passionate about protecting the species, local expert Bob Carey said while they do not have exact breeding locations, it was believed nesting trees may have been impacted.

“There are believed to be nesting habitats on the west side of Lake Weyba, but it’s like finding a needle in a haystack,” Mr Carey said.

“Historically the glossies are known to have flown that way and are often spotted around Murdering Creek Rd and in that Peregian Springs and Peregian Breeze area.

“We know of one nesting tree on Lakewood Dr that was destroyed by lightning a few years ago.”

“In previous years we have also put a nesting box on Monak Rd.”

Mr Carey said a variety of factors, including land clearing and fires, have impacted habitat.

He said this has resulted in a threatened rating and few juvenile glossies seen in recent years.

“Our observation is we see 20 maximum (glossies) in the local flock, but we haven’t seen any juveniles this year,” Mr Carey said.

“They only have one chick every two years, if they’re lucky, and we have seen no successful juveniles this year.

“You don’t know when their numbers will fall.”

Living up to 50 years per bird, glossy black cockatoos nest in old eucalyptus tress or “dead stags”.

“They like a large hollow, a minimum of 10 centimetres off the ground,” Mr Carey said.

“Breeding hollows are much sought-after.”

While habitat loss is one problem, feeding is another.

The birds feed coastally all the way down to Caloundra and the three bushfire emergencies around Peregian since September, Mr Carey said, would have had a great impact on their food source

“We call them ‘fussy’ glossies, they only eat from specific trees,” he said.

“There were prime feeding areas where September bushfires occurred.”

More Stories

Show More
animals glossy black cockatoo peregian fires threatened species
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        premium_icon NOOSA REMEMBERS: A tribute to those we lost in 2019

        News For the Noosa region, 2019 brought with it the passing of many pivotal people and a number of momentous events.

        High-end business reopens in busy shopping centre

        premium_icon High-end business reopens in busy shopping centre

        Business After its shop space was left empty for 18 months a popular beauty salon has...

        Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        premium_icon Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

        News Rural firefighter thanks men who lent helping hand

        Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        premium_icon Beach campground set to reopen after $3.2m upgrade

        News A popular Noosa campground overlooking the beach is taking bookings for the new...