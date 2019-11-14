Fire ‘flare up’ keeps residents evacuated

Noosa River North Shore yesterday was going up in flames.

A FLARE-UP in the Noosa North Shore fire has revealed how volatile the “contained” bushfire remains as emergency authorities decide to reassess the situation at 2pm to see when residents may return home.

Mayor Tony Wellington at his 1pm fire update said “unfortunately it’s still not safe for residents to return to Noosa North Shore”.

“In fact there’s just been another flare up in the fire front over there which is now under control once again,” he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire near the First Cutting was “currently contained”, however there have been a number of flare ups and the situation could change quickly.

“Fire crews and heavy machinery are making steady progress to reinforce fire breaks and make the area safe. While this work is taking place, it is not safe to return,” the QFES 1pm brief said.

Mayor Wellington is urging local impacted by the fires to attend the recovery hub at Noosa Library at Wallace Park in Noosaville to “get all sorts of advice”.

The SES were proving take-home packs about setting up an evacuation plan.

“I thoroughly recommend people to the library and have a chat to the SES, or if you need counselling services or other advice in relations to the fire, there’s no lack of help here on offer,” he said.

“Fingers crossed that residents will soon be returning to North Shore.”