Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
News

Fire prompts evacuation of CBD high-rise

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd May 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE in a Darwin CBD high-rise building, believed to have involved a candle and clothes, prompted the evacuation of hotel guests this afternoon.

A Police Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire began just after 3.15pm in an 18th floor apartment at The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, on Woods St.

She said initial investigations lead fireys to believe the blaze was started when clothes were taken from a dryer and placed on a table close to a candle.

The spokeswoman said no one had been injured in the fire and everyone was accounted for.

Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.
Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Fireys continue to investigate.

Originally published as Fire prompts evacuation of Darwin CBD high-rise

building fire high-rise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shot in the arm for those of us struggling through virus

        premium_icon Shot in the arm for those of us struggling through virus

        News Many people in Wide Bay are doing it tough right now, and this much-needed funding boost will help local groups continue their support including emergency cash...

        Sam is really fit to lead us to better health

        premium_icon Sam is really fit to lead us to better health

        News Fitness Australia kicked off their 2020 Australian Fitness Awards’ online series...

        Suzie’s cards of caring raise spirits in uncertain times

        premium_icon Suzie’s cards of caring raise spirits in uncertain times

        News All it takes are the words “thinking of you” stamped with genuine care and...

        Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        premium_icon Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        News Monday is a public holiday in Queensland but here’s your guide to what Noosa...