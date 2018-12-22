Fire rips through Burnett home days before Christmas

A FIRE has ripped through a two-storey home causing significant damage in Yarraman early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the house fire on the New England Highway after receiving the call at 12.40am on Saturday, December 22.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles attended the home, with reports of smoke coming out of a bedroom.

"We arrived, and the fire had taken hold and a section of the house was in flames," a QFES spokesman said.

"Thankfully everyone was out of the home and accounted for."

Crews worked on containing and extinguishing the fire.

Within 20 minutes of being there, firefighters entered the premises to sweep the two-storey building, extinguishing hot spots and embers.

"The interior of the home has suffered significant structural damage."

The spokesman said QFES managed to get the fire under control just before 2am and was extinguished completely just after 3am.

"No patients were treated, and police and ambulance were also on scene."

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The QFES spokesman said it was important for families to remain vigilant over the festive season.

"Around this time of year we encourage people who are using Christmas lights to make sure they are in good working order," he said.

"If they've had them stored or packed away for a long time they can become damaged.

"Just check there are no frayed edges before you put them on the house and light them up, and only use Christmas lights when they are home and can keep an eye on them," he said.

"That's the same with using barbecues at this time of year.

"Make sure you check the hose line for no gas leaks."