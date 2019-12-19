Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Peregian Springs fire created traffic chaos this morning along David Low Way.
The Peregian Springs fire created traffic chaos this morning along David Low Way.
News

Fire sparks traffic gridlock for commute

Peter Gardiner
19th Dec 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY commuters to Noosa have had a frustrating taste of big city gridlock along the David Low Way as the motorway was shut down at Murdering Creek Rd at Peregian due to the ongoing battle to contain the fire-front.

At the northern end, Noosa commuters were blocked at Walter Hay Dr and also had a choice of the Bruce Highway or the David Low Way to travel to their southern work destinations.

The Peregian alternate route became a parking lot at worse and a slow crawl at best, with Coolum commuters reporting a 20 minute run to work crawling by after almost to an hour.

Police were on hand to make sure the traffic complied with the traffic controllers.

The major roadway remained closed as firefighters carried our building major firebreaks ahead of another hot day expected out in the field.

.

noosa fire threat noosa traffic congestion noosa transport
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        David Williamson’s Crunch Time set to hit Noosa

        premium_icon David Williamson’s Crunch Time set to hit Noosa

        Art & Theatre THE latest theatrical triumph from beloved playwright and Noosa resident David Williamson hits The J Theatre stage soon.

        Christmas gift of love to hospice

        Christmas gift of love to hospice

        News Love was the theme for this year’s Christmas Cheer Wassail, with sweet sounding...

        Noosa’s live gig guide

        Noosa’s live gig guide

        News See where all the live entertainment is happening around Noosa and surrounds this...

        Terror as raging bush fire 'jumps' road

        premium_icon Terror as raging bush fire 'jumps' road

        News Residents flee as fast-moving fire tears through Peregian Springs