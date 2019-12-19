Fire sparks traffic gridlock for commute

The Peregian Springs fire created traffic chaos this morning along David Low Way.

MANY commuters to Noosa have had a frustrating taste of big city gridlock along the David Low Way as the motorway was shut down at Murdering Creek Rd at Peregian due to the ongoing battle to contain the fire-front.

At the northern end, Noosa commuters were blocked at Walter Hay Dr and also had a choice of the Bruce Highway or the David Low Way to travel to their southern work destinations.

The Peregian alternate route became a parking lot at worse and a slow crawl at best, with Coolum commuters reporting a 20 minute run to work crawling by after almost to an hour.

Police were on hand to make sure the traffic complied with the traffic controllers.

The major roadway remained closed as firefighters carried our building major firebreaks ahead of another hot day expected out in the field.

