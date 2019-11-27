Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.
A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Fire tears through Toowoomba home

Tobi Loftus
by
27th Nov 2019 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were called to the blaze at the two-storey home on Berghofer Rd, Biddeston just before 9pm last night.

"It was well involved when crews arrived," the spokeswoman said.

"There was total structure loss.

"It started a small grass fire as well."

The spokeswoman said the fire was under control by about 9.30pm.

"The scene was completely dampened down and everything was out by 4am."

The spokeswoman said fire investigators will attend the scene later today to investigate just how the fire began.

All of the home's residents were out and accounted for.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated one patient at the scene.

"They were assessed for superficial heat burns," the spokeswoman said.

"They were very minor injuries.

"The patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

biddeston toowoomba house fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        premium_icon Gympie teen guilty of violent robbery, supplying MDMA

        News He pleaded guilty to five charges, but won’t be sentenced until January 2020.

        Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        premium_icon Why one of our most-feared animals is vital

        Environment They’re one of the most misunderstood animals around

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of...

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.