Menu
Login
FIRE: A fire burning at Cooroibah. Smoke is visible across the Noosa region. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
FIRE: A fire burning at Cooroibah. Smoke is visible across the Noosa region. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Fire threat is far from over for Noosa

Peter Gardiner
9th Nov 2019 4:49 PM

NOT long after police have given the green light for some Noosa residents impacted by the fires to return home, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued another dire warning about the remaining key trouble spots of Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek.

The QFES said a bushfire was approaching these and surrounding areas and the advice is to leave immediately.

The alert said at 4.30pm said “a large fast moving fire is burning in Cooroibah, travelling in a westerly direction towards McKinnon Dr”.

“Residents located on McKinnon Dr between Tronson Rd and Louis Brazzo Dr, including Goshawk Lane, Riverpark Dr, Boreen St, Cootharaba St, Bundoora St, Eulama St, Teewah St and Mooyour St, should evacuate in a southerly direction along McKinnon Dr.”

At the same time, QFES issued a warning to residents on Noosa North Shore to evacuate in a westerly direction by taking the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil St.

As Mayor Tony Wellington warned earlier today, we’re not out of the woods yet.

noosa burning noosa fire emergency noosa northshore
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP Sandy praises huge efforts to ‘save the day’

        MP Sandy praises huge efforts to ‘save the day’

        News Noosa fire emergency situation changing with the wind.

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this morning

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this...

        News Noosa fire emergency as a fresh warning issued this morning.

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles lost

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles...

        News Noosa fire emergency sees Premier arrive to visit victims.