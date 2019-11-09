Fire threat is far from over for Noosa

FIRE: A fire burning at Cooroibah. Smoke is visible across the Noosa region. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

NOT long after police have given the green light for some Noosa residents impacted by the fires to return home, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has issued another dire warning about the remaining key trouble spots of Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek.

The QFES said a bushfire was approaching these and surrounding areas and the advice is to leave immediately.

The alert said at 4.30pm said “a large fast moving fire is burning in Cooroibah, travelling in a westerly direction towards McKinnon Dr”.

“Residents located on McKinnon Dr between Tronson Rd and Louis Brazzo Dr, including Goshawk Lane, Riverpark Dr, Boreen St, Cootharaba St, Bundoora St, Eulama St, Teewah St and Mooyour St, should evacuate in a southerly direction along McKinnon Dr.”

At the same time, QFES issued a warning to residents on Noosa North Shore to evacuate in a westerly direction by taking the Noosa River Ferry to Moorindil St.

As Mayor Tony Wellington warned earlier today, we’re not out of the woods yet.