Fire under control after garage caught alight

A blaze which broke out inside the garage of a Noosaville home has now been extinguished by fire crews.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew remained on scene at Rose Ash Cres, but the fire had been contained.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews continue to battle a house fire at Noosaville but the blaze has been contained to the garage of the home.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was “under control” as of about 8.40am but not yet extinguished.

Paramedics are on scene but no injuries had been reported.

Emergency services have rushed to a house in Noosaville after it went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew had arrived on scene at Rose Ash Cres after 8am.

She said crews found the two-storey home “well involved” in fire and the blaze reportedly started in the garage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on their way to the fire but no injuries had been reported yet.

