Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

by SAM FLANAGAN
13th Jan 2021 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A frightening carjacking has transpired in Townsville this morning, with the offender possessing a firearm before fleeing in man's car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident occurred around 4.15am at the Night Owl on Hugh St, Currajong.

The spokesman said a man was sitting in his vehicle when a motorbike came up beside him.

It's believed a person on the motorbike had a firearm sitting in their lap and requested the keys to the man's a car, a 2005 green Ford Falcon sedan.

The driver of the Falcon handed over the keys and exited the vehicle.

It's believed a third car, a Toyota LandCruiser, then arrived at the scene before all three vehicles fled together along Hugh St.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

More Stories

armed crime. guns car jacking crime stolen car

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        Family tickled pink as Coast move proves a gem

        Premium Content Family tickled pink as Coast move proves a gem

        Business A jeweller new to town is confident the pink Argyle diamonds by which he swears...

        Another cancelled season could spell disaster for Coast club

        Premium Content Another cancelled season could spell disaster for Coast club

        Sport Coach preparing for tough year after last year’s non-event.