Firebird Trio performing 'outside the box' on tour

GIFTED MUSICIANS: Firebird Trio will play in Noosa this weekend.

THE critically-acclaimed Firebird Trio opens the Noosa Music Society 2017 concert series on Sunday night.

They are described by The Australian newspaper as "an ensemble of immense energy and focus” and praised in The Age for their "togetherness, charisma and playfulness”.

Thinking outside the box, Firebird Trio performances reflect the energy, colour and splendour of the Firebird, taking their name from Stravinsky's iconic ballet suite.

As passionate chamber musicians, the members of Firebird Trio have enjoyed educating the next generation of chamber musicians for the Australian Youth Orchestra and the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music.

The trio will perform Beethoven's late E flat Piano Trio, Corelli Trio Sonatas arranged by their pianist Benjamin Martin and Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

