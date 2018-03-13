Fired up dragons to invade Lake Macdonald

DIG IN: Dragon boat racing is an exciting spectator sport full of colour.

DIG IN: Dragon boat racing is an exciting spectator sport full of colour. Warren Lynam

DRAGON sightings on Lake Macdonald are about to become run of the mill as Cooroy prepares to host a major gathering.

The Rotary Club is organising the Charity Dragon Boat Festival at the lake on May 6 with the backing of groups like Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

A dragon boat is about 12 metres long with a standard crew of 22 made up of 20 paddlers in pairs facing toward the bow of the boat, a drummer or caller at the bow facing toward the paddlers and one steerer or sweep at the rear of the boat.

"People have participating in this sport for over 2000 years and there are over 50million people worldwide who regularly hop in a dragon boat,” A Rotary spokesman said.

"It is a sport for all ages and crosses all cultural divides, bringing people together around the globe.

"It is a dynamic and exciting sport and this will be a day of fun, team building and an opportunity to try something new while raising money for good causes.”

He said locals are welcome to have a go with a crew or make up their team with expert guidance and training provided by members of Dragon Boat Queensland

The offer is open to sports clubs, work teams, social groups, schools and anyone else keen to try this sport.

Net proceeds to charity with local disability support group Sunshine Butterflies based in Tewantin as the main beneficiary. Special rates for corporate, club and schools. More information is available Facebook (facebook.com/cooroyrotary)

cooroyrotary)