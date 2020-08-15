Fired up for Cooroy’s school Origin

Footy rules at Noosa District State High School and dedicated local volunteer fireys scored a handy $1200 thanks to their passion for all codes.

The school hosted a footy colours themed free dress day fundraiser in so students and teachers could support local fire services.

Having an Origin ball at Noosa High.

Students and staff dressed in rugby league, rugby union, AFL, soccer, or house team colours of their choosing and made a gold coin donation as part of a mock State of Origin game was held during lunch.

Noosa High was fired up to help the local fireys.

Teams of students turned out as Queenslanders and others New South Wales Cockroaches in the spirit of the real game.

NDSHS’s Maroons took the win 2-1.

State of Origin in Cooroy was a win for the Maroons.

Year 12 students Martin Kelly and Ben Lang won the best-dressed competition.

School Council president Rachel McMullen said $600 was donated to both the Black Mountain Rural Fire Services and the Federal Queensland Rural Fire Services.

Cheering on their Origin heroes at Noosa High.

“Although the money cannot express entirely how thankful we, as people and as a school, are for the work that the firefighters contribute to the community, especially during the last fire season, we hope that this donation can make a difference,” Rachel said.

What else can we say, but “Queenslander!”.