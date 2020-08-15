Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa District High shows real team spirit.
Noosa District High shows real team spirit.
News

Fired up for Cooroy’s school Origin

Peter Gardiner
15th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Footy rules at Noosa District State High School and dedicated local volunteer fireys scored a handy $1200 thanks to their passion for all codes.

The school hosted a footy colours themed free dress day fundraiser in so students and teachers could support local fire services.

Having an Origin ball at Noosa High.
Having an Origin ball at Noosa High.

Students and staff dressed in rugby league, rugby union, AFL, soccer, or house team colours of their choosing and made a gold coin donation as part of a mock State of Origin game was held during lunch.

Noosa High was fired up to help the local fireys.
Noosa High was fired up to help the local fireys.

Teams of students turned out as Queenslanders and others New South Wales Cockroaches in the spirit of the real game.

NDSHS’s Maroons took the win 2-1.

State of Origin in Cooroy was a win for the Maroons.
State of Origin in Cooroy was a win for the Maroons.

Year 12 students Martin Kelly and Ben Lang won the best-dressed competition.

School Council president Rachel McMullen said $600 was donated to both the Black Mountain Rural Fire Services and the Federal Queensland Rural Fire Services.

Cheering on their Origin heroes at Noosa High.
Cheering on their Origin heroes at Noosa High.

“Although the money cannot express entirely how thankful we, as people and as a school, are for the work that the firefighters contribute to the community, especially during the last fire season, we hope that this donation can make a difference,” Rachel said.

What else can we say, but “Queenslander!”.

community cooroy hinterland noosa education
Noosa News

Just In

    Arrest over car bombing

    Arrest over car bombing
    • 15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glasgow’s misconduct investigation not done yet

        Premium Content Glasgow’s misconduct investigation not done yet

        Council News His name badge is long gone from the Noosa Council door, but complaints against a former councillor and reality TV star are still to be finalised, according to a...

        Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        Premium Content Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

        News Diehard sport fans hope Noosa Tri goes on despite COVID-19

        Pop duo set to sell hidden QLD hideaway

        Pop duo set to sell hidden QLD hideaway

        Celebrity Pop duo The Veronicas are selling their tropical oasis on the Sunshine Coast where...

        Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

        Premium Content Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

        News Man seen taking photos of kids at popular beach still not found