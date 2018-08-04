Firefighters contain Crows Nest bushfire

RURAL Fire Service crews have contained a large bushfire near Crows Nest which has been burning since last weekend.

Investigations are continuing into how the vegetation fire began, with authorities treating it as a deliberately-lit blaze which burned through more than 40 hectares.

Darling Downs Rural Fire Service acting area director John Welke said volunteer firefighters had brought the fire under control by 1pm yesterday but would return to the area near Dahl Rd today.

More fire breaks will be cut and crews will continue to extinguish hot spots and monitor for flare-ups today.

Mr Welke said RFS volunteer fire behaviour analysts had monitored the fire front throughout the week to protect properties.

A RFS command vehicle had also been deployed to the area between Dahl Rd and Sebastapool Rd and Back Creek Rd to the north-east of Crows Nest.

Mr Welke said August 1 had marked the official start of the 2018-19 bushfire season, and encouraged all residents to prepare their properties and reduce fire risks where possible.

"We're reinforcing to landowners that they are responsible for fires on their land and to ensure they have appropriate control measures in place before conducting those activities," he said.