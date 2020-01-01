Firework-free event draws a crowd

NYE: Noosa Main Beach lit up with a laser light show to ring in 2020. Photo: Oracle Liquid.

LASER lights lit up the night sky as Noosa waved goodbye to 2019 and welcomed 2020.

This New Year’s Eve, Hastings Street opted to celebrate without fireworks, instead creating a family and environmentally-friendly festivity.

Hastings Street Association president Emma Hull said they were pleased with the event and the amount of families Illuminate the Beach attracted.

“We were really pleased, it was a nice family environment, lots of people brought down picnics and spent the afternoon on the beach,” Ms Hull said.

“The beach was absolutely packed.”

She said crowds began making their way to the beach from 4pm with most people leaving after the 9pm show.

“It was an interactive show every hour until midnight and there were lots of kids up dancing.”

“In previous years people come for the 9pm fireworks and leave but this year were saw people come down early and enjoy afternoon.”

Ms Hull said feedback so far had been positive and they were pleased with the heightened police presence.

“We were very proactive with management from police,” she said.

“We had unformed officer and uncover officer out in force.”

“It’s important we do something on New Year’s Eve and we have a duty of care to provide a safe place for people to celebrate.”

Noosa Council, Queensland Ambulance Service and Red Frogs were also on hand to create a safe zone.

“We were blown away with Noosa Council and QAS, they almost had a mini hospital set up in the carpark and Red Frogs were there handing out water.”

Ms Hull said they hope to build on this event into the future.