Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HAPPY NEW YEAR: This photo was taken at Noosa Marina's NYE firework show. Photo: Facebook
HAPPY NEW YEAR: This photo was taken at Noosa Marina's NYE firework show. Photo: Facebook
News

Firework turnout strong despite fire ban

Caitlin Zerafa
2nd Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE mixed opinions on New Year's Eve firework celebrations it seems locals enjoyed those organised at Noosa Marina.

Noosa Marina general manager Warren Smith said it was successful event and were pleased with the turnout.

"It went very well. There was a massive crowd for the fireworks," Mr Smith said.

"We had no complaints from people, and there was no danger of fire at the river."

"We actually had a lot of phone calls from people asking if we were having fireworks."

While the local government area is under a fire ban, fireworks are still permitted

Mr Smith said their fireworks were planned six months ago.

A little further down the river, Noosaville Business Association decided to postpone their firework show to a later date, but president Joel Laventrure said the night was still enjoyed by all.

"There was music and a lot of the restaurants held events," he said."

"Over all it was a really family-fun night."

noosa fireworks noosa marina nye noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This would ‘seal a road to ruin’ - mayor

        premium_icon This would ‘seal a road to ruin’ - mayor

        News Noosa road debate hits a bumpy section as candidate and mayor hit diverging paths.

        Serious charges laid over alleged NYE attack

        premium_icon Serious charges laid over alleged NYE attack

        Breaking Two men face serious assault charges after an alleged New Year’s Eve attack that...

        Claptomaniacs to return to popular venue

        Claptomaniacs to return to popular venue

        News Local well-loved band the Claptomaniacs are set to play in Tewantin come...

        Cooroy stretch among changes for QLD roads in 2020

        premium_icon Cooroy stretch among changes for QLD roads in 2020

        News RACQ has released what new changes are in store for 2020 on our roads, from upgrade...