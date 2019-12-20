Firey’s heartfelt thanks to Peregian fight extras

A RURAL firefighter who was in the thick of a dangerous bushfire that threatened Peregian Springs this week has thanked those who dropped everything to lend a hand.

Rachel Aspinall, a firefighter at Kureelpa Rural Fire Service, said three residents who entered the fire front yesterday to help crews deserved monumental recognition for their vital efforts.

A bulldozer created containment lines for firefighters on the frontline yesterday. Photo: John McCutcheon

"As we took our positions to ensure that a fire break was successful, we had a water tank driver behind us topped up with water," she said.

"We also had a dozer and a slasher clearing as needed.

"It was a real team effort.

"It saved us from having to race out to get water from the hydrants.

"To have somebody immediately behind us, we didn't have to move our truck.

"They were equally needed."

Rachel Aspinall (pictured with firefighter Mitch) has thanked the men who joined firefighters to help battle the Peregian Springs blaze. Photo: Contributed

The 53-year-old said the men's bravery and contribution to firefighting efforts helped crews keep the blaze contained when hot spots flared.

"We are trained firefighters and chose to go into that … but they weren't trained, and yet there they were also facing the fire front approaching us," she said.

"These guys are amazing."

The bushfire broke out near Peregian Springs Dr on Wednesday about 1pm and quickly spread, forcing an evacuation and requiring dozens of utilities to rush to the scene.

A stay informed warning remains after crews managed to control the fire yesterday. Photo: John McCutcheon

By late yesterday afternoon, the fire was well under control and burning within containment lines.

A stay informed warning remains for residents in Peregian Springs, Lake Weyba, Doonan and Weyba Downs.

Mrs Aspinall said she felt incredibly grateful to have a supportive team with her in the face of the fires, and knew she could call for extra help whenever needed.

"It's an entire team, it's not one person," she said.

"It's all the volunteers, it's the paid people, it's the paramedics on standby.

"It was just so well-organised."

About lunchtime yesterday crews feared the blaze would worsen as hot spots flared around them and thick smoke blocked vision of some water bombers, but Mrs Aspinall said the efforts from fireys and those who joined the fight helped bring it back under control.

Rachel Aspinall has encouraged everyone who has the time to join the RFS. Photo: Contributed

"Having confidence in your members and seeing all the resources, you're not alone.

"You can get help whenever you need it," she said.

Mrs Aspinall and her husband, Philip, are both firefighters at the Kureelpa RFS.

She encouraged people of all ages to join the service and help their community.