Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kitten stuck in the wall rescued by firefighter
Offbeat

Fireys rescue kitten in wall during hi-tech operation

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
10th Nov 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters had a change of pace from battling blazes with a hi-tech kitten rescue taking place in Sydney's south west over the weekend.

Fire and Rescue NSW performed the delicate operation after meowing was heard from inside the walls of a suburban Bankstown home.

Crews had to use thermal imaging cameras to find the kitten before cutting a hole in the wall and rescuing the cat.

Thermal imaging was used to pinpoint the kitten’s location.
Thermal imaging was used to pinpoint the kitten’s location.

 

The curious ginger inside the walls.
The curious ginger inside the walls.

 

Residents of the home can’t understand how the feline became trapped.
Residents of the home can’t understand how the feline became trapped.

 

Freed!
Freed!

An FRNSW spokeswoman said the animal is happy and healthy.

"On Saturday afternoon the homeowners called the local station at Bankstown after hearing a meowing sound from inside the walls for more than a day," she said.

"The crew went around and they had to use special tools to find the kitten and take him out of the wall.

"It only took them around 20 minutes to save the cat and when the homeowners saw the stray animal they decided they would adopt it and keep it as a pet."

Neither firefighters nor the residents were sure how the cat managed to get in between the walls.

FRNSW posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook with plenty of wellwishers glad the animal was rescued safely.

"Great work avoiding a catastrophe, glad the little kitty is OK," Emma Howard Barron said.

"Good news! How is the kitty now? Is it feline fine?," John Tarrant wrote.

The kitten is healthy and happy after the ordeal.
The kitten is healthy and happy after the ordeal.

 

The homeowners say they will adopt the cat.
The homeowners say they will adopt the cat.


Originally published as Fireys rescue kitten in wall during hi-tech operation

More Stories

editors picks kitten pets and animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Speed, error’ to blame for near-fatal: crash unit

        Premium Content ‘Speed, error’ to blame for near-fatal: crash unit

        News The Forensic Crash Unit believe “high speed and rider error” led to a near-fatal motorbike crash along Sunshine Motorway in the early hours of this morning.

        BIG LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

        Premium Content Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

        News Forensic Crash Unit investigates overnight motorbike crash

        Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Premium Content Qld’s best restaurants revealed - the full list

        Food & Entertainment Montrachet and Bridgewater claim top honours at Restaurant and Catering Australia...