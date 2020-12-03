Menu
Morning walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum was found washed up on Shelly Beach.
Offbeat

Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

Matt Collins
3rd Dec 2020 1:17 PM
Morning beach walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum washed up on a Coast beach on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Shelly Beach close to William St just before 11.30am after reports a 20L drum containing an unknown material had washed up on the beach.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew assessed the contents of the drum and it was discovered the drum was filled with engine oil.

Firefighters advised Sunshine Coast Council and left a short time after.

