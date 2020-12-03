Fireys respond after mystery drum washes up on Coast beach

Morning walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum was found washed up on Shelly Beach.

Morning walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum was found washed up on Shelly Beach.

Morning beach walkers were left scratching their heads after a mysterious drum washed up on a Coast beach on Thursday.

Car wash ramps up security after string of break ins

Men stranded on damaged yacht rescued by police

Firefighters were called to Shelly Beach close to William St just before 11.30am after reports a 20L drum containing an unknown material had washed up on the beach.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew assessed the contents of the drum and it was discovered the drum was filled with engine oil.

Firefighters advised Sunshine Coast Council and left a short time after.