‘Firm uppercut’: Travel boss lashes Tracy

A travel boss has lashed out at A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw over the program's reporting of a travel industry refund scandal.

The chief executive of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA), Jayson Westbury, told members during a webinar on Friday that the Nine presenter needed "to be given a firm uppercut or a slap across the face" according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I mean that virtually, of course. I wouldn't want to invoke any violence on anyone," he added.

"But, I mean, some of the behaviour and some of the language that's being used on that program is just outrageous," he said.

Jayson Westbury is the chief executive of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents.

The webinar, which had addressed how the industry was dealing with negative publicity during the coronavirus pandemic, has now been removed from the AFTA website.

Mr Westbury had told members that while AFTA was doing what it could by talking with ACA's reporters and producers, he would no longer be watching the show and advised others to do the same.

"The best thing to do for A Current Affair is just to stop watching. That way you'll stop worrying," he said. "I've personally boycotted it, won't be ever watching it again."

CONCERNS RAISED OVER REFUNDS

The travel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with widespread travel bans forcing holiday-makers to cancel their plans and seek refunds.

But some customers have reported having trouble getting their money back, with travel agencies either refusing to pay up or offering only credit notes instead.

Last week, A Current Affair reported that one family had been left thousands of dollars out of pocket after STA Travel refused to refund a three-week holiday to the US.

In an update to members on Tuesday, Mr Westbury said holiday-makers were likely to continue cancelling trips "for some time to come" and it would be a "death by a thousand cuts" for the industry.

"Consumers will continue to look to cancel trips and request refunds. And so it continues like death by a thousand cuts as the travel industry continues to deal with these very ridged travel restrictions," he said.

"Prepare for more cancellations and refunds, start planning for selling domestic trips and hope that we might be allowed off the island (Australia) for Christmas," he added.

Originally published as 'Firm uppercut': Travel boss lashes Tracy