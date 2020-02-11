First chef hat for popular hotel restaurnt

NOOSA restaurants scooped the pool in the Sunshine Coast section of the Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Award winners for 2020.

Twelve of the 15 chef hat recipients were based in Noosa.

First-time winner was View by Matt Golinski at Peppers Noosa Resort which is headed by celebrity chef Matt Golinski who is renowned for his passionate use of local produce.

Mr Golinski, who’s the consultant executive chef, said he was thrilled with the one chef hat rating.

“We are delighted to be awarded our first Chef’s Hat, and also receive the Readers’ Choice 2020 Award. It’s kind of unexpected really,” he said.

“For it to happen in two years is pretty unheard of and also for it to happen in a hotel restaurant is quite unheard of, as well.

“We’re in some pretty good company in Noosa.

“We don’t really see it as competition … it’s more like a community.

“All those chefs in Noosa who have a hat, we all know each other and have known each other for years so it’s a big family.”

“It’s a really lovely honour and everything else and it’s really lovely to be recognised but it’s also the thing that really matters is having happy people in the restaurant and you want to be able to do that consistently well and keep making people happy so that’s the focus really.

“The beautiful thing is that we get to use so much great produce. that’s really the focus and why I’m here.”

The producers are really responsible for what we're doing here.

from my point of view point of view, had many conversations with them about what we’re trying to achieve here and I think they understand that what we’re doing here is really authentic and it’s unique for a larger establishment.

64 suppliers. also had the freedom to source the best produce.

and the relationship that (head chef) Andy (Wilcox) and I have as well is really good. Honestly, I’m only the show pony.

“I help teaching the staff new tricks and liaising with the producers but andy is the guy who’s out the back running the place, the day to day stuff and the myriad of functions we have on.”

it’s not just the kitchen. if we were producing awesome food and the front of house wasn't, we wouldn’t have got it.”

Clientele many are here on holidays and they want to relax and have knowledgeable staff who can help them.

Mr Golinski said View Restaurant had “evolved” over the past two years and would continue to evolve.

Also honoured in the awards were Wasabi, Spirit House, Sum Yung Guys, Ricky’s, Embassy XO, Bistro C, Noosa Beach House, Noosa Waterfront, Sail’s Beach Restaurant, Light Years and Season Restaurant.