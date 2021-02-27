First Coast aged care residents get ‘the jab’

James McWilliam has his COVID-19 vaccination at The Ormsby in Buderim on Friday. Mr McWilliam was second in line for the Pfizer vaccination.

The first aged care patients on the Sunshine Coast have successfully received their Pfizer vaccination, almost a year to the day since the region recorded its first positive COVID-19 case.

Patients at The Ormsby at Buderim were among of the first on the Coast to receive their jab on Friday with a centre spokeswoman saying the rollout was successful.

She did not know how many people received their the vaccine but said it was offered to all.

Next week the Queensland Government will establish its vaccination hub at Sunshine Coast University Hospital so health and hotel quarantine workers can receive the jab.



Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the government planned to have every one of the state‘s 27,000 health and quarantine workers vaccinated over the next month.

It comes one year and one day after the Sunshine Coast recorded its first case of COVID-19, a Meridan Plains woman who was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on February 24 last year.

The then-57-year-old had tested positive while hotel quarantine in Darwin after she had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan which went into lockdown due to the virus outbreak.