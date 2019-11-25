Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
Cyclone Rita currently sits at category 1 between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands
News

First cyclone of the season appears

Jack Evans
25th Nov 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cyclone season is here with the first cyclone recorded between Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

Cyclone Rita, which formed over the weekend, currently sits at category one but is expected to hit category two early tomorrow morning.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said the southbound cyclone will likely not affect the Queensland coast, apart from a potential rise in swell.

Mr Narramore said the cyclone is expected to turn west towards Vanuatu before weakening.

The system has arrived "a little bit early" according to Mr Narramore but is still well inside the cyclone season window which started on November 1.

He expects more cyclone activity come December.

bureau of metereology cyclone rita cyclone season editors picks rockhampton weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        premium_icon KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

        News Mayor Mark Jamieson has revealed the steps needed for Sunshine Coast Stadium to double in size.

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        Honesty, friendship to showcase in youth musical

        News Noosa Hinterland is set to host it’s first full youth musical after one 18-year-old...

        Coast top cop says ‘no such thing as a party drug’

        premium_icon Coast top cop says ‘no such thing as a party drug’

        News The region’s top cop has criticised the term “party drugs” saying every illegal...